Insider Sell: EVP & President, Oil and Gas James Ussery Sells 46,433 Shares of US Silica ...

James Ussery, the Executive Vice President & President, Oil and Gas of US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA), has sold 46,433 shares of the company on April 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14 per share, resulting in a total value of $650,062.

US Silica Holdings Inc is a global performance materials company and a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 120-year history, US Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 1,500 diversified products to customers across its end markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,433 shares of US Silica Holdings Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sell by James Ussery represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for US Silica Holdings Inc shows no insider buys over the past year. However, there have been 3 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of US Silica Holdings Inc were trading at $14, giving the company a market cap of $1.033 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.07, which is lower than the industry median of 11.16 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $14 and a GF Value of $14.30, US Silica Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

