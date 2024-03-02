Steven Denny, EVP, STORE OPERATIONS of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND), has sold 5,152 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $123.52 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $636,614.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company offers a broad range of in-stock tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It operates warehouse-format stores and serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself customers.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,533 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc were trading at $123.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.958 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.36, which is above the industry median of 17.91 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $104.62, indicating that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP, STORE OPERATIONS Steven Denny Sells 5,152 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Insider Sell: EVP, STORE OPERATIONS Steven Denny Sells 5,152 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

The recent insider sell by Steven Denny may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and individual financial objectives when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

