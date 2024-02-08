Insider Sell: EVP Strategic Partnerships Paul Grasby Sells 40,289 Shares of Advanced Micro ...

Paul Grasby, EVP Strategic Partnerships, executed a sale of 40,289 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) on February 5, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc is a semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. Its main products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors, and graphics processors for servers, workstations, personal computers, and embedded system applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 108,231 shares and has not made any purchase of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Advanced Micro Devices Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 27 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc were trading at $177.83, resulting in a market cap of $276.20 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 328.73, which is above the industry median of 26.81 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $177.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $114.57, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.55, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

