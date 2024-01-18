Marc Zandman, ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH), has sold 14,846 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Vishay Intertechnology Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components such as resistors, inductors, and capacitors, which are used in a wide variety of electronic devices and equipment in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,680 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Vishay Intertechnology Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev Marc Zandman Sells 14,846 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc were trading at $22.23, giving the company a market cap of $3.006 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.87, which is below the industry median of 26.92 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $22.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.78, Vishay Intertechnology Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information.

