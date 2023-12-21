Insider Sell: JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Disposes of 5,109 Shares

Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), has sold 5,109 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 464,010 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to allow software developers to manage the process of continuously releasing and updating software, which is a critical aspect of the modern DevOps lifecycle. JFrog's solutions aim to improve the speed, reliability, and security of software deployment processes.

The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd shows a pattern of insider sales, with 73 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $32.07, giving the company a market cap of $3.338 billion.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $33.68, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This indicates that JFrog Ltd's stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at JFrog Ltd.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of JFrog Ltd's current stock price in relation to its GF Value, indicating the stock's fair valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

