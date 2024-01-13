Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform enables developers and DevOps teams to manage, secure, and distribute software releases efficiently.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 484,233 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 84 insider sells for JFrog Ltd.

Insider Sell: JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Disposes of 10,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $33.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.462 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.97, with a GF Value of $33.94, indicating that JFrog Ltd was fairly valued. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Disposes of 10,000 Shares

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at JFrog Ltd, including the insider's recent transaction, may be a point of interest for market watchers.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

