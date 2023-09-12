On September 8, 2023, Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG), sold 44,217 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been taking place over the past year.



About Yoav Landman and JFrog Ltd

Yoav Landman is a co-founder and the CTO of JFrog Ltd. He has been instrumental in the company's technological advancements and has played a significant role in its growth and success. JFrog Ltd is a leading software company that specializes in developing tools for software developers and DevOps engineers. The company's flagship product, Artifactory, is a binary repository manager, which is a critical tool in the modern Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) software lifecycle.



Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 439,217 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.



Insider Sell: JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Sells 44,217 Shares

The high number of insider sells could be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification of assets.



Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $27.94, giving the company a market cap of $2.72 billion.



According to GuruFocus Value, the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. The GF Value of $36.89 suggests that the stock has potential for growth.



Insider Sell: JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Sells 44,217 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's recent sell, the undervalued status of the stock could present an attractive opportunity for investors.



Story continues

Conclusion

While the insider's sell of 44,217 shares may raise eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. The stock's modest undervaluation and the company's solid position in the software development tools market could make JFrog Ltd an interesting prospect for investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

