On October 6, 2023, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT), sold 30,412 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 439,356 shares sold and no shares purchased.



Christopher Wright is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the Chairman and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and insider trading trends.



Liberty Energy Inc is a leading player in the energy sector, providing a range of services that support the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and gas. The company's innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability have positioned it as a trusted partner for energy companies worldwide.



Insider Sell: Liberty Energy Inc's Chairman & CEO Christopher Wright Sells 30,412 Shares

The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc reveals a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys, indicating a possible bearish sentiment among the company's insiders. This trend, coupled with the recent sell-off by Christopher Wright, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $16.8 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 5.02, lower than both the industry median of 8.69 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued when compared to its earnings.



Insider Sell: Liberty Energy Inc's Chairman & CEO Christopher Wright Sells 30,412 Shares

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Liberty Energy Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $16.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.66, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.



Story continues

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Christopher Wright, along with the overall insider sell trend at Liberty Energy Inc, may raise questions among investors. However, the company's lower-than-average price-earnings ratio and its modest undervaluation according to the GuruFocus Value suggest potential for growth. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

