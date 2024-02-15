Insider Sell: M/I Homes Inc CFO Phillip Creek Disposes of 4,705 Shares

Phillip Creek, Executive Vice President and CFO of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO), sold 4,705 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $123.52, resulting in a total value of $581,262.60.

M/I Homes Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The company operates in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States and is engaged in the construction and sale of homes. M/I Homes provides financial services to its customers through its subsidiary, M/I Financial, which offers mortgage and title services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 96,649 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of M/I Homes Inc were trading at $123.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.417 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 7.56, below both the industry median of 10.09 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.8, indicating that M/I Homes Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, which was $68.62 at the time. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at M/I Homes Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate.

