On October 31, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), sold 670 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Jennifer Newstead is a seasoned legal professional with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors. She joined Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, in 2019, bringing her expertise in global law and technology. As the Chief Legal Officer, Newstead oversees all legal matters related to the company's operations, including regulatory issues, intellectual property rights, and litigation.

Meta Platforms Inc is a global technology company that builds products to connect people and businesses. The company's primary product is Facebook, a social networking platform. In addition to Facebook, the company also owns and operates Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among other products. Meta Platforms Inc is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and has a market cap of $798.89 billion.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 27,264 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 670 shares is part of this broader trend.

Insider Sell: Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares

The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 76 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading for $303.11. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 27.38, which is higher than the industry median of 19.18 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a price of $303.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $321.19, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued. However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and stock value.

