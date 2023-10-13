On October 10, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), sold 670 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.



Jennifer Newstead is a seasoned legal professional with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors. She joined Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, in 2019, bringing her extensive expertise in global regulatory matters, competition law, and public policy to the tech giant. As Chief Legal Officer, she plays a crucial role in navigating the complex legal and regulatory landscape that the company operates in.



Meta Platforms Inc is a global technology company that builds products to connect people and businesses. Its primary product, Facebook, is a social networking platform that allows users to connect with friends and family, discover what's going on in the world, and share and express what matters to them. The company also owns and operates other popular platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among others.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,280 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 670 shares is part of this broader trend. The insider's selling activities can sometimes be an indicator of their confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily related to their outlook on the company's performance.



Insider Sell: Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares





The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 76 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders at the company have been more inclined to sell their shares than to buy more.



On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading for $319.25 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $834.12 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 37.78, which is higher than both the industry median of 19.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



Story continues

Insider Sell: Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares





According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Meta Platforms Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $319.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $339.94, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, the company's stock appears to be fairly valued according to the GuruFocus Value. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions.



This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

