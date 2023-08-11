On August 7, 2023, Corey Sanders, the Chief Operating Officer of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.



Corey Sanders has been with MGM Resorts International for over two decades, holding various executive positions within the company. As the COO, Sanders is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, including the management of its various resorts and casinos.



MGM Resorts International is a global hospitality and entertainment company. It operates a portfolio of destination resort brands, including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, and The Mirage. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and its operations include hotel, food and beverage, entertainment, gaming, and other hospitality services.



Over the past year, Sanders has sold a total of 215,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 25,000 shares is a continuation of this trend.



Insider Sell: MGM Resorts International COO Corey Sanders Sells 25,000 Shares

The insider transaction history for MGM Resorts International shows a total of 6 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards insider selling, which could be a signal for investors to be cautious.



On the day of Sanders's recent sale, MGM Resorts International shares were trading at $45.21, giving the company a market cap of $15.944 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 44.12, significantly higher than the industry median of 19.13 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



Despite the high price-earnings ratio, MGM Resorts International appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value. With a price of $45.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $61.20, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



While the insider selling trend may raise some concerns, the stock's modest undervaluation could present an opportunity for investors. However, as always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

