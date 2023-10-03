On September 29, 2023, Robert Fauber, President and CEO of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), sold 2,546 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 17,637 shares and purchased none.



Robert Fauber is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the financial services industry. As President and CEO of Moody's Corporation, he leads a global firm that provides credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets.



Moody's Corporation is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:



Insider Sell: Moody's Corporation CEO Robert Fauber Sells 2,546 Shares





The relationship between insider trading and stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling can indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, insiders may also sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Moody's Corporation were trading for $320.93 each, giving the company a market cap of $58.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 40.59, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, Moody's Corporation is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, as shown in the following chart:



Insider Sell: Moody's Corporation CEO Robert Fauber Sells 2,546 Shares





In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Moody's Corporation, may warrant further investigation by investors. However, with a fair valuation and a strong position in the financial services industry, Moody's Corporation remains a significant player in the global capital markets.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

