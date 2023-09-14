Insider Sell: NVIDIA Corp President and CEO Jen Huang Sells 29,688 Shares

On September 13, 2023, President and CEO Jen Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Huang sold a total of 207,816 shares and made no purchases.



Jen Huang is a prominent figure in the tech industry, serving as the President and CEO of NVIDIA Corp. Under his leadership, NVIDIA has grown into a global giant in the technology sector, specializing in artificial intelligence computing. The company designs and markets graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive market.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within NVIDIA Corp. Over the past year, there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NVIDIA Corp were trading at $454.01, giving the company a market cap of $1,121.604 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 109.68, significantly higher than the industry median of 23.96 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to GuruFocus Value, NVIDIA Corp is modestly overvalued. With a price of $454.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $366.48, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:



The insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be interpreted in various ways. It might suggest that the insider believes the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision unrelated to the company's stock performance. Regardless, potential investors should consider this insider activity as part of their overall analysis of NVIDIA Corp's stock.



As always, it's crucial to consider a range of factors when evaluating a stock, including its financial health, market conditions, and industry trends. Insider activity is just one piece of the puzzle, but it can provide valuable insights into how those at the helm of the company view its current valuation.



