On September 11, 2023, President and CEO Jen Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 148,440 shares sold and no shares purchased.



Jen Huang is the President and CEO of NVIDIA Corp, a leading company in the technology sector. NVIDIA Corp is renowned for its groundbreaking work in visual computing. The company's graphics and computing technologies are used in a wide range of markets, including gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within NVIDIA Corp. Over the past year, there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



Insider Sell: NVIDIA Corp President and CEO Jen Huang Sells 29,688 Shares

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Generally, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's prospects are choosing to reduce their holdings. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's performance or prospects.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NVIDIA Corp were trading for $448.99 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1,109.671 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 108.52, significantly higher than the industry median of 24.89 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to GuruFocus Value, NVIDIA Corp is modestly overvalued. With a price of $448.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $364.20, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:



Story continues

Insider Sell: NVIDIA Corp President and CEO Jen Huang Sells 29,688 Shares

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. NVIDIA Corp's high price-earnings ratio and modest overvaluation suggest that the stock's current price may not be sustainable. However, the company's strong position in the technology sector and the lack of insider buys over the past year suggest that this sell-off may not necessarily be a bearish signal.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

