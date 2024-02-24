Insider Sell: Otis Asia Pacific President Montlivault De Sells 18,393 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corp

President of Otis Asia Pacific, Montlivault De, has sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Otis Worldwide Corp is a company that provides elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. The company operates in more than 200 countries and territories, and offers products and services through its subsidiaries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,393 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Otis Worldwide Corp shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Otis Worldwide Corp were trading at $91.1, resulting in a market capitalization of $37,918.117 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.59, which is above both the industry median of 21.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, with a GF Value of $86.94, indicating that Otis Worldwide Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

