On September 11, 2023, Paul Breaux, See Remarks at Carvana Co, sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and purchased none.



But who is Paul Breaux? Breaux is a key figure at Carvana Co, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Carvana Co is revolutionizing the car buying process through technology and exceptional customer service. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform.



The sale by the insider is a significant event that warrants a closer look. Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell at Carvana Co. This suggests that the insider's recent sell could be a strategic move rather than a reflection of the company's performance or future prospects.



Insider Sell: Paul Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA)





The insider's sell comes at a time when Carvana Co's shares were trading at $49, giving the company a market cap of $5.49 billion. This is a significant valuation for a company in the used car e-commerce space.



However, when we look at the GF Value of Carvana Co, we see a different picture. With a price of $49 and a GuruFocus Value of $129.41, Carvana Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.



Insider Sell: Paul Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA)





The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's sell of 20,000 shares of Carvana Co is a significant event that warrants further investigation. While the company's market cap and GF Value suggest potential value, the insider's sell could indicate a strategic move or a reflection of the company's future prospects. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

