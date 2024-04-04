Insider Sell: PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) CFO Eric Shander Divests 6,587 Shares

Eric Shander, the President and Chief Financial Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC), has sold 6,587 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.77 per share, resulting in a total value of $136,872.99.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms for student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment and analytics, and special education management. The company aims to empower teachers and drive student growth through its comprehensive suite of products, which are designed to improve the education experience for all stakeholders.

Over the past year, Eric Shander has sold a total of 97,479 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for PowerSchool Holdings Inc shows a trend of insider dispositions, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, PowerSchool Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $20.77 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.43 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.94, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it does contribute to the overall picture of insider sentiment and may be considered as one of many factors in investment decisions.

For more detailed information on Eric Shander's insider transactions and the financial performance of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC), interested parties can refer to the SEC filing and the company's latest financial reports.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

