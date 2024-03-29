Insider Sell: PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) CFO Eric Shander Sells 6,456 Shares

Eric Shander, the President and Chief Financial Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC), has sold 6,456 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $135,406.88.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms for student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, and special education management. The company aims to empower teachers and drive student growth through its comprehensive suite of products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 109,589 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 61 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the valuation front, PowerSchool Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $20.98 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.511 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders of PowerSchool Holdings Inc may find the insider's recent sale noteworthy as they evaluate the stock's current market position and future prospects.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

