Insider Sell: PRA Group Inc (PRAA) President and CEO Vikram Atal Sold 5,830 Shares

On April 15, 2024, President and CEO Vikram Atal sold 5,830 shares of PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $142,203.70.

PRA Group Inc, a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, operates through a network of subsidiaries that purchase and manage portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables and finance receivables from banks and other financial institutions.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 5,830 shares and purchasing 40,000 shares. The recent sale by Vikram Atal represents a change in the insider's holdings, which is noteworthy for investors tracking insider behaviors.

The insider transaction history for PRA Group Inc shows a pattern of 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year, indicating a general trend of insiders acquiring shares in the company.

On the valuation front, PRA Group Inc's shares were trading at $24.39 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $943.504 million.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $34.68, PRA Group Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.7, suggesting that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

