Claire Spofford, President & CEO of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

J.Jill Inc is a specialty retailer of women's apparel, which offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear, and accessories. The company operates an omnichannel platform that includes retail stores nationwide as well as an e-commerce website.

The insider transaction history for J.Jill Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of J.Jill Inc were trading at $29.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $309.529 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 12.89, below the industry median of 18.24 but above the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.76, with a trading price of $29.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.58, indicating that J.Jill Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: President & CEO Claire Spofford Sells 10,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL)

Insider Sell: President & CEO Claire Spofford Sells 10,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

