James Zallie, President and CEO of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), has sold 54,581 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $117.24 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $6.4 million.

Ingredion Inc is a global ingredient solutions provider, serving customers in more than 120 countries and offering a wide range of products and solutions for various industries, including food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries. The company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper, and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,581 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Ingredion Inc, with a total of 30 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Ingredion Inc shares were trading at $117.24, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.651 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.16, which is below the industry median of 18.39 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that Ingredion Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: President and CEO James Zallie Sells 54,581 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of insider sales that could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market valuation when interpreting insider transactions.

Story continues

Insider Sell: President and CEO James Zallie Sells 54,581 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's future prospects. Nonetheless, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered in a comprehensive investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

