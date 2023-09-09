Insider Sell: President, CEO Jess Jankowski Sells 6,000 Shares of Nanophase Technologies Corp (NANX)

On September 8, 2023, Jess Jankowski, the President and CEO of Nanophase Technologies Corp (NANX), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.



But who is Jess Jankowski? Jankowski is the President and CEO of Nanophase Technologies Corp, a company that develops, manufactures, and sells an integrated suite of nanoengineered materials for various industries and applications. Under Jankowski's leadership, the company has made significant strides in the nanotechnology industry.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 109,232 shares and purchased none. This recent sale of 6,000 shares is just a fraction of the total shares the insider has sold over the past year.



The insider transaction history for Nanophase Technologies Corp shows a total of 16 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year. This indicates a mixed sentiment among the insiders of the company, with slightly more buys than sells.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Nanophase Technologies Corp were trading for $1 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $49.589 million. Despite the insider's sell, the stock's price remained stable.



When analyzing the relationship between insider buy/sell and the stock price, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, a high volume of insider selling could be a red flag for potential investors.



According to the GuruFocus Value, Nanophase Technologies Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. With a price of $1 and a GuruFocus Value of $2.57, the stock is considered a possible value trap. This means that while the stock appears undervalued, there may be underlying issues that could affect its future performance.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 6,000 shares may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the overall insider transaction history and the company's valuation before making investment decisions.



