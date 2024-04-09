Insider Sell: President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 30,000 Shares of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL), a company specializing in ethically produced food, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Russell Diez-Canseco, the President and CEO of Vital Farms, sold 30,000 shares of the company on April 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $750,900.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 274,589 shares of Vital Farms Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the recent sell, Vital Farms Inc shares were trading at $25.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.032 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 42.60, which is above the industry median of 18.525. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $22.11, suggesting that Vital Farms Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

