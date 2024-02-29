Insider Sell: President & CEO Scott Sutton Sells 65,820 Shares of Olin Corp (OLN)

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) President & CEO Scott Sutton sold 65,820 shares of the company's stock on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.43 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,451,742.60.Olin Corp is a manufacturer of chemical products and a leading U.S. producer of ammunition. The company's chlor alkali products and vinyls are used in a wide range of industrial and commercial products. Olin Corp also operates Winchester, which is among the most recognized and respected brands in the ammunition industry.Over the past year, Scott Sutton has sold a total of 687,631 shares of Olin Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Olin Corp shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The market capitalization of Olin Corp stands at $6.331 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 14.88, which is below the industry median of 21.86 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With a trading price of $52.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $51.05, Olin Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell transaction adds to the trend of insider selling at Olin Corp, with no insider purchases reported over the same period. Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling patterns as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's future prospects.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

