Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST), a renowned off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, operates under two brands: Ross Dress for Less and DD's DISCOUNTS. The company offers a variety of name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at prices significantly lower than department and specialty stores.According to a recent SEC filing, Brian Morrow, President and Chief Merchandising Officer of DD's DISCOUNTS, a subsidiary of Ross Stores Inc, sold 10,734 shares of the company on March 27, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $146 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,567,164.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,679 shares of Ross Stores Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Insider Sell: President, CMO DD's DISCOUNTS Brian Morrow Sells Shares of Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

The insider transaction history for Ross Stores Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 11 recorded sells and no insider buys.Shares of Ross Stores Inc were trading at $146 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $49.409 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.40, which is above both the industry median of 18.23 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Ross Stores Inc.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $129.15, indicating that Ross Stores Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

