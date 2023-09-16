Insider Sell: President DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR Sells 3,904 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc

On September 14, 2023, President DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR sold 3,904 shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH). This move comes amidst a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.



DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR is a key figure at FRP Holdings Inc, serving as the company's President. FRP Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the real estate sector, primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,320 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 3,904 shares is a significant portion of the total shares sold by the insider over the past year.



The insider transaction history for FRP Holdings Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, compared to 12 insider sells.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of FRP Holdings Inc were trading for $57.18 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $545.621 million.



The price-earnings ratio of FRP Holdings Inc is 124.91, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.45 and also higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical data.



However, when considering the GuruFocus Value of $76.25, FRP Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's current valuation, may suggest that the insider believes the stock is nearing its fair value. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.



