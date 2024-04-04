Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, provides software, consulting, and technology-enabled services to support drug discovery, development, and regulatory science. The company's solutions are used by biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies worldwide to bring therapies to patients more efficiently.According to a recent SEC Filing, Patrick Smith, President of Drug Development Solutions at Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT), sold 14,427 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.85 per share, resulting in a total value of $243,095. The insider's sale has been recorded amidst a backdrop of insider trading activity at the company.Over the past year, the insider, Patrick Smith, has sold a total of 38,531 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Sell: President of Drug Dev Solutions at Certara Inc (CERT) Sells Shares

The insider transaction history for Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.On the valuation front, Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT) shares were trading at $16.85 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.837 billion.

With the stock price at $16.85 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $23.23, Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

