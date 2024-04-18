Mukul Kumar, President of Engineering at PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM), has sold 7,000 shares of the company on April 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.64 per share, resulting in a total value of $151,480.PubMatic Inc is a technology company that provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The company's platform supports digital advertising to be sold and purchased through automated auctions in real time. PubMatic operates in a rapidly evolving industry that is increasingly relying on programmatic advertising as a method of reaching consumers.Mukul Kumar has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 105,183 shares and has not made any purchases.The insider transaction history for PubMatic Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 69 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: President of Engineering Mukul Kumar Sells 7,000 Shares of PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Shares of PubMatic Inc were trading at $21.64 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.079 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 143.80, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.29 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $19.22, indicates that PubMatic Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more information and detailed analysis, you can view the SEC filing here.

