Insider Sell: President of Engineering Mukul Kumar Sells 49,000 Shares of PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Mukul Kumar, President of Engineering at PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM), executed a sale of 49,000 shares in the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) is a technology company that provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The company's platform supports digital advertising to be displayed on web pages, mobile apps, and connected TV, and offers various solutions for publishers and advertisers.Mukul Kumar has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 85,963 shares sold and no shares purchased.The insider transaction history for PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 55 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) were trading at $20.38 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $973.619 million.The price-earnings ratio of PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) stands at 127.87, which is above both the industry median of 27.935 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price at $20.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.93, PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

