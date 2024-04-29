Rogerio Mendonca, President of Equipment Group at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB), has sold 3,965 shares of the company on April 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with Mendonca selling a total of 3,965 shares and making no purchases.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, known as Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. The company operates through two segments: Freight and Transit. It offers a range of products and services that enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in the transportation industry.

Insider Sell: President of Equipment Group at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Sells Shares

The insider transaction history for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp shows a trend of insider sales, with 19 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were trading at $160.75, giving the company a market cap of $28.842 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.94, which is above both the industry median of 14.38 and the company's historical median. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past earnings multiples.

With the current price of $160.75 and a GF Value of $123.48, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.3, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

