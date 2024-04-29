Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R), a leader in transportation and supply chain management solutions, has seen a recent insider transaction on April 25, 2024. Thomas Havens, the President of Global Fleet Management Solutions, sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Thomas Havens has sold a total of 30,240 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling at Ryder System Inc, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Ryder System Inc were trading at $119.4, giving the company a market cap of $5.395 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.03, which is lower than the industry median of 17.92 but higher than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is at $111.53, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This indicates that Ryder System Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate, which is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: President, Global FMS Thomas Havens Sells 8,000 Shares of Ryder System Inc (R)

The insider trend at Ryder System Inc suggests a preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be a point of interest for investors and analysts monitoring the company's stock.

Insider Sell: President, Global FMS Thomas Havens Sells 8,000 Shares of Ryder System Inc (R)

Investors may consider these insider transactions and valuation metrics when evaluating their positions in Ryder System Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

