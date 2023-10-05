On October 2, 2023, President Joshua Isner of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) sold 29,699 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 73,963 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases during the same period.



Joshua Isner is a key figure at Axon Enterprise Inc, serving as the company's President. His role involves overseeing the company's strategic direction and ensuring its continued growth and success. His recent sell-off of shares may raise questions among investors about the company's future prospects.



Axon Enterprise Inc is a leading provider of law enforcement and public safety solutions. The company's product portfolio includes body cameras, cloud-based evidence management software, and less-lethal weapons such as TASERs. Axon's mission is to protect life and empower communities through technology and innovation.



The insider's recent sell-off comes amidst a broader trend of insider selling at Axon Enterprise Inc. Over the past year, there have been 29 insider sells and only 4 insider buys. This trend may suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.



Insider Sell: President Joshua Isner Sells 29,699 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were trading at $196.37, giving the company a market cap of $14.55 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 145.23, significantly higher than the industry median of 32.84 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



Despite the high price-earnings ratio, Axon Enterprise Inc appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $230.45. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, suggesting that it may still be a good buy for investors.



The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value may make it an attractive investment opportunity.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise questions about Axon Enterprise Inc's future prospects, the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests that it may still be a good buy for investors. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



