Insider Sell: President, Latin America Gonzalo Uribe Sells Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Gonzalo Uribe, President, Latin America of Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), has sold 1,465 shares of the company on April 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $136.91 per share, resulting in a total value of $200,574.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corp is a global company that focuses on the production and provision of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products. The company's well-known brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, and Depend, among others. Kimberly-Clark aims to lead the world in essentials for a better life by providing products that enhance health, hygiene, and well-being.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,465 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Gonzalo Uribe is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells for Kimberly-Clark Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp were trading at $136.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $45.937 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.08, which is above both the industry median of 18.59 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the transaction date was aligned with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $136.47, indicating that Kimberly-Clark Corp was Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

