Insider Sell: President Michael Sentonas Sells 22,123 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Michael Sentonas, President of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), sold 22,123 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $286 per share, resulting in a total value of $6,327,178.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology company that provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection. The company's platform offers a range of products that include endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 87,894 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares were trading at $286, giving the company a market capitalization of $66.344 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.87, with a GF Value of $328.71, indicating that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

