Insider Sell: President of SRG, Melvin Martin, Sells Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI), a company known for its ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants, has experienced an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On March 28, 2024, President of Specialty Restaurant Group (SRG), Melvin Martin, sold 10,773 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing.

Darden Restaurants Inc operates several well-known restaurant brands, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's. The company's diverse portfolio of dining establishments caters to a wide range of customer preferences, offering an array of menu options and dining experiences.

Over the past year, the insider, Melvin Martin, has sold a total of 26,007 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sell reduces the insider's holdings in Darden Restaurants Inc, reflecting a continuation of the selling trend observed among insiders at the company.

The insider transaction history for Darden Restaurants Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 19 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Darden Restaurants Inc were trading at $166.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.60, which is lower than the industry median of 23.215 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $166.12 and a GF Value of $174.76, Darden Restaurants Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders at Darden Restaurants Inc over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the current share price of Darden Restaurants Inc and its estimated intrinsic value according to GuruFocus calculations.

