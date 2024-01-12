Insider Sell: President William Drafts Sells 9,710 Shares of M-Tron Industries Inc (MPTI)

William Drafts, President of M-Tron Industries Inc (MPTI), executed a sale of 9,710 shares in the company on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. M-Tron Industries Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, focusing on the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components used in various applications across multiple industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,710 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for M-Tron Industries Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of M-Tron Industries Inc were trading at $40.24 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $104.294 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.56, which is above both the industry median of 22.81 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

