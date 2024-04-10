Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) President and CEO Luc Seraphin has sold 15,000 shares of the company on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $61.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $920,250.

Rambus Inc is a technology company that specializes in the design, development, and licensing of chip interface technologies and architectures that are integral to the performance of digital electronics. The company is known for its innovations in memory architectures, security, and LED lighting.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 157,056 shares of Rambus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Rambus Inc shares were trading at $61.35, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.484 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.91, which is lower than the industry median of 32.2 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $61.35 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $45.38 indicates that Rambus Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Rambus Inc President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Rambus Inc.

Insider Sell: Rambus Inc President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares

The GF Value image indicates that Rambus Inc's stock is currently trading above its intrinsic value estimate, suggesting that it is significantly overvalued based on GuruFocus's analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

