Michael Bayley, Pres & CEO of Royal Caribbean Intl, executed a sale of 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 60,177 shares while making no purchase transactions.

Royal Caribbean Group is a global cruise vacation company that owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The company is also a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% shareholder of the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros. Together, these brands operate a combined total of 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 31, 2020. They offer itineraries to destinations around the world that include approximately 540 destinations on all seven continents.

The insider transaction history for Royal Caribbean Group indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

Insider Sell: Royal Caribbean Intl's CEO Michael Bayley Sells 11,753 Shares

On the valuation front, Royal Caribbean Group's shares were trading at $116.01 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $30.209 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.94, which is below the industry median of 20.96 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.71, with a GF Value of $163.47, indicating that Royal Caribbean Group is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

