On December 26, 2023, Amy Weaver, the President and CFO of Salesforce Inc, executed a sale of 3,569 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the provided filing.

Salesforce Inc, a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) software, provides a suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 261,551 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 313 insider sells for Salesforce Inc.

Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc CFO Amy Weaver Disposes of 3,569 Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $266.58, which places the company's market cap at approximately $258.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Salesforce Inc stands at 101.41, which is above the industry median of 26.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $240.13, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc CFO Amy Weaver Disposes of 3,569 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Salesforce Inc, particularly by the CFO, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

