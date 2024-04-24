Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy Weaver Sold 4,096 Shares

Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 4,096 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $273.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,118,784.40.

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the enterprise cloud computing leader with a broad suite of cloud-based applications for sales, service, marketing, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 305,477 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 363 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Salesforce Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $268.38 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 65.88, which is above the industry median of 26.615 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $273.15 on the day of the transaction, with a GF Value of $247.53. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that Salesforce Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

