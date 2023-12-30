Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc President and COO Brian Millham Sells 1,662 Shares

Brian Millham, President and COO of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), executed a sale of 1,662 shares in the company on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is one of the largest providers of cloud-based software services designed to facilitate sales, customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 217,519 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 318 insider sells for Salesforce Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $265.94, resulting in a market capitalization of $254.72 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 100.05, which is above the industry median of 27.45 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $240.27, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

