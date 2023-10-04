On October 2, 2023, Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 207,537 shares and purchased none.



Salesforce Inc is a leading company in the field of cloud-based software services. It provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. With a market cap of $196.58 billion, Salesforce Inc is a significant player in the tech industry.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider trading and the stock's price.



Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc's President and Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 260 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, or it could simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, Salesforce Inc's shares were trading at $201.58. This price gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 127.07, which is higher than the industry median of 26.99 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



However, according to the GuruFocus Value, Salesforce Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, with a GF Value of $265.17.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise eyebrows, the stock's valuation according to the GF Value suggests that Salesforce Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider trading activity.



