Insider Sell: SentinelOne Inc CFO David Bernhardt Disposes of 40,000 Shares

David Bernhardt, the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S), has sold 40,000 shares of the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. SentinelOne Inc is a cybersecurity firm that specializes in autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent architecture. Its AI-powered technology is designed to prevent, detect, respond, and hunt across all major vectors of attack.

The transaction was executed at a price of $24.98 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $999,200. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year have reached 164,609 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history at SentinelOne Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been no insider purchases reported, while insider sells have totaled 73 transactions.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, SentinelOne Inc's shares were trading at $24.98, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.069 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell activities as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's future performance. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and SentinelOne Inc's financial performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and company reports.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

