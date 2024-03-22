Silver Point Capital L.P., a Director and 10% Owner of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR), has sold 500,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 3,433,269 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in the United States.

The insider transaction history for Gulfport Energy Corp shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and eight insider sells.

On the date of the latest transaction by Silver Point Capital L.P., shares of Gulfport Energy Corp were trading at $154.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.915 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 2.44, which is below the industry median of 10.65 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $109.65, indicates that Gulfport Energy Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern observed among the company's insiders, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

Insider Sell: Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

