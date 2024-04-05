Insider Sell: Solid Power Inc (SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Joshua Buettner-Garrett, Chief Technology Officer of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP), has sold 187,500 shares of the company on April 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1.86 per share, resulting in a total value of $348,750.

Solid Power Inc is an industry-leading producer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. The company's solid-state batteries provide a safer, more reliable, and higher energy density alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 937,500 shares of Solid Power Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

The market capitalization of Solid Power Inc stands at $334.114 million as of the last trading price on the day of the insider's recent sale.

The insider transaction history for Solid Power Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, which could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior for insights into the company's performance and valuation.

For more detailed information on Joshua Buettner-Garrett's insider transactions, as well as the financial performance and stock valuation of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP), investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full SEC filing.

