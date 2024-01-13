Insider Sell: Solid Power Inc CTO Joshua Buettner-garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Joshua Buettner-garrett, Chief Technology Officer of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP), sold 187,500 shares of the company on January 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Solid Power Inc is a company that specializes in the development of solid-state rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and mobile power markets.

The transaction was executed at a stock price of $1.29 per share, which calculates to a total sale amount of approximately $241,875. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Solid Power Inc has been adjusted as per the latest filings.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a cumulative total of 375,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, which has seen a total of 4 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market capitalization of Solid Power Inc stands at $224.831 million as of the date of the insider's recent transaction.

The insider transaction history for Solid Power Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same period. This trend can be visualized in the provided insider trend image.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

