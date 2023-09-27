On September 25, 2023, Srinivas Tallapragada, the President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 197,537 shares and purchased none.



Salesforce Inc is a leading company in the field of cloud-based software services. It provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. The company's flagship product is its customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) service, which allows businesses to manage their interactions with customers and potential customers.



The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Salesforce Inc, while there have been 256 insider sells. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



Insider Sell: Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading for $205.06 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $195.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 126.49, higher than the industry median of 27.06 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Salesforce Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, with a GF Value of $264.56. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value.



Insider Sell: Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors. It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, the lack of insider buying at Salesforce Inc over the past year is a trend that investors should monitor closely.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell is noteworthy, it does not necessarily signal a bearish outlook for Salesforce Inc. The company's strong fundamentals and the fact that its stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value suggest that it may still offer investment potential. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

