Philip Smith, the CEO of a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ:SNEX), has sold 7,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $69.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $488,110.StoneX Group Inc is a diversified financial services organization providing execution, risk management, and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,625 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: Subsidiary CEO Philip Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern where insiders at StoneX Group Inc have been more inclined to sell shares than to purchase them over the past year.On the valuation front, StoneX Group Inc's shares were trading at $69.73 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.135 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.44, which is lower than the industry median of 18.08 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $69.73 and the GuruFocus Value of $67.09, StoneX Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

