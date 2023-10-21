Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer Susan Connelly Sells 1,070 Shares of Darden ...

On October 20, 2023, Susan Connelly, the SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI), sold 1,070 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 1,070 shares and purchased none.



Darden Restaurants Inc is a renowned name in the full-service dining industry. The company owns and operates a variety of dining chains including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille. With a market cap of $16.92 billion, Darden Restaurants Inc is a significant player in the restaurant industry.



The insider's decision to sell shares can often be an indicator of their perception of the company's future prospects. In the case of Darden Restaurants Inc, the insider's sell-off could be interpreted in various ways.



Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells for Darden Restaurants Inc. This trend could suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, Darden Restaurants Inc's shares were trading at $141.43, giving the company a market cap of $16.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.52, lower than the industry median of 22.19 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Darden Restaurants Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81, with a price of $141.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $173.63.



In conclusion, while the insider's sell-off might raise some eyebrows, the valuation metrics suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions.



This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

